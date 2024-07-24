Curfew relaxed more, offices open today

The situation in the country has started to normalise. The government has further relaxed the ongoing curfew. The movement of traffic has also started on the highways.

The government and private offices will remain open for four hours from today, Wednesday. Export-oriented readymade garment factories will also open from today.

The government has also decided to launch the internet on an experimental basis on a limited scale. However, there has been no decision yet about the opening of the educational institutions.