Dhaka to try bring back Hasina, if court wants: Foreign adviser

When asked about Hasina's current status in India, he recommended that such questions be directed to Indian authorities.

Following the interim government’s decision to revoke all diplomatic passports, questions have arisen about Hasina's stay in India and the possibility of her extradition.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Hasina was allowed entry into India on short notice.

Pointing that there is an extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India, Touhid said, if the legal system and courts in Bangladesh raise concerns, the government would pursue her return.