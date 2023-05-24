Govt will not interfere in city polls: Quader

Citing that all upcoming city elections, including Gazipur city one, will be free and fair, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government will not interfere in the elections.

“We will prove how to make elections fair under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he told a protest rally in Dhaka.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office, protesting the death threat given recently to AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.