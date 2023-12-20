No visa for foreign observers without EC’s approval: Foreign ministry

EC sources said over 150 observers and 71 journalists from different countries have applied to cover the 12th general election slated for 7 January.

The applications are undergoing vetting at the home ministry now. The list might be finalised in the last week of December.

The foreign ministry letters said the list of individuals and organisations selected would be sent to the missions on time.

Meanwhile, election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman on Tuesday said a record number of foreign observers will come to observe the election this time.