Shahriar Kabir, Nurul Islam arrested

The police have arrested Shahriar Kabir, chairman of the advisory council of the Ekattorer Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee and former railway minister Nurul Islam.

Police arrested Shahriar Kabir from Banani's residence in the capital on Monday at around 12 at night. Inspector (investigation) of Tejgaon police station Sohel Rana confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.

Sources said Shahriar Kabir is accused in several murder cases filed with Jatrabari police and other police stations in the capital. He will be taken to court today.

Hefazat e Islam’s joint secretary general mufti Harun Izhar filed a case over alleged crime against humanity and genocide centering Hefazat e Islam’s rally at Shapla Chattra on 5 May in 2013 against Sheikh Hasina and 23 others including Shahriar Kabir.