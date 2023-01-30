Argentine embassy in Dhaka to open on 27 February

A delegation of Argentina headed by Franco Seniliani, deputy high commissioner of the Argentine Embassy in Delhi, is coming to Dhaka on Monday in preparation for the opening of the embassy in Bangladesh.

Franco Seniliani confirmed his visit to Dhaka to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior official of the foreign ministry said Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero would come to Dhaka on a three-day visit on 26 February. Apart from inaugurating the Argentina Embassy in Dhaka, he will also pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also hold meetings with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and commerce minister Tipu Munshi.

Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory letter to Argentina president Alberto Fernandez after the country won the FIFA World Cup in December last year.