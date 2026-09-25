Tarique, Shehbaz stress cooperation for welfare of the people of both countries
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held constructive discussions on issues of mutual interest, regional and international developments and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the two countries’ peoples.
The bilateral meeting was held at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, said a release issued by the PM’s Press Wing.
“The two leaders discussed various aspects of Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations and held constructive exchanges on issues of mutual interest, regional and international developments, and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries,” it said.
The two prime ministers emphasised advancing relations between the two countries based on mutual respect, understanding and cooperation.
They also stressed the importance of maintaining regular communication and dialogue on issues of common interest.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, State Minister Humaiun Kobir and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Irene Khan were present.
The Pakistani prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials.