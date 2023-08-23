Why the Russian foreign minister set to visit Dhaka

Although Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was supposed to visit Dhaka in November last year, his trip got cancelled in the last minute.

News has recently come out the Russian minister will visit Dhaka this year. In the current political context, his sudden visit has made many curious.

Next month, he will be coming to Dhaka from Jakarta before attending the G-20 Summit in Delhi. In his 12-hour-long visit he will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and will hold a meeting with Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

Russia has been bombarded with sanctions from the West since invading Ukraine in February 2022. Now, Russia is focusing on expanding its political reach in the international sphere. Russia is prioritising finding new friends while also testing out old friendships.