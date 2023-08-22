Russian foreign minister Lavrov likely to visit Bangladesh

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit Bangladesh on 7 to 8 September for discussing issues of mutual interest - bilateral, regional and global, reports UNB.

He’s supposed to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi from 9 to 10 September after his visit to Bangladesh, says a diplomatic source.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka and the Russian Embassy are yet to make any official announcement regarding the planned visit.