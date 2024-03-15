Agricultural marketing dept fixes prices of 29 food products
The Department of Agricultural Marketing has fixed the prices of 29 food products, including fish, meat, eggs, pulses and vegetables, at the producer, wholesale and retail levels.
A notification signed by the department’s director general Md Masud Karim was published in this regard on Friday.
The notification said the prices of essential commodities were fixed as per the jurisdiction the department has been given by the section 4(Jha) of the Agricultural Marketing Act, 2018.
The department asked the relevant people to sell the products at the fixed price until the next order.
The notification also mentioned the production cost of the 29 products and set the price at the producer, wholesale and retail levels based on that.
The production cost of broiler chicken is Tk 145.78 per kg. It has to be sold at Tk 151.81 at the producer level, Tk 162.69 at wholesale level and Tk 175.30 at the retail level.
The cost of beef production is Tk 587.50 per kg. Based on this, the price was set at the producer level to Tk 605.13, Tk 631.69 at wholesale level and Tk 664.39 at the retail level.
Earlier, the commerce ministry set the price of two types of dates on Monday amid the allegations of exorbitantly high price of the iftar item.
Despite fixing the price, the product is not available in the market at that price.