Tight security by 15,000 police in Dhaka during Eid holidays

Special security arrangements have been made by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the capital during the 9-day long public holiday for the Eid ul-Fitr.

At least 15,000 police officers will be deployed in the city during this time to prevent crimes such as theft, mugging, and robbery.

In addition to setting up checkpoints on the roads, patrolling in commercial and residential areas will be intensified.

The government has already declared a 9-day holiday from 28 March to 5 April for Eid ul-Fitr. During this period, a large number of people will leave the capital to share the joy of Eid with their loved ones.

According to DMP sources, many people will leave Dhaka for Eid, which will leave homes, flats, and offices vacant. The city residents are concerned about an increase in crime in the absence of people in the city, particularly theft, mugging, and robbery. Keeping these issues in mind, the DMP has devised a security plan for before and after Eid.