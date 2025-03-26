Tight security by 15,000 police in Dhaka during Eid holidays
Special security arrangements have been made by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the capital during the 9-day long public holiday for the Eid ul-Fitr.
At least 15,000 police officers will be deployed in the city during this time to prevent crimes such as theft, mugging, and robbery.
In addition to setting up checkpoints on the roads, patrolling in commercial and residential areas will be intensified.
The government has already declared a 9-day holiday from 28 March to 5 April for Eid ul-Fitr. During this period, a large number of people will leave the capital to share the joy of Eid with their loved ones.
According to DMP sources, many people will leave Dhaka for Eid, which will leave homes, flats, and offices vacant. The city residents are concerned about an increase in crime in the absence of people in the city, particularly theft, mugging, and robbery. Keeping these issues in mind, the DMP has devised a security plan for before and after Eid.
Addressing the residents, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali said at a press conference, "While the police will perform their duties, during Eid, it is your responsibility to ensure the security of your home, flats, shops, and businesses while you are away. We are with you, and we will handle our part of the security."
Several DMP officers mentioned that to prevent crimes like theft, mugging, and robbery during Eid, police patrols will be increased at night. Security will be strengthened at bus terminals, launch, and railway stations. In addition to Old Dhaka, the police will closely monitor areas such as the gold markets in the city. Adequate police forces will be deployed to ensure security at recreation centres.
Officials disclosed that security at various shopping malls, markets, and wholesale areas has already been increased for Eid. To enhance security, additional police and RAB personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations, roads, installations, shopping centres, bus stands, railway stations, and launch terminals. Special teams of police and RAB will be active in catching muggers, robbers, and members of the "molom party" (gangs of muggers who put ointment or other substances on victims' eyes causing temporary loss of vision as well as sense).
DMP officials have noted that, based on previous incidents, robberies and thefts at gold shops increase during Eid holidays. Robberies at these shops often occur after tying up security personnel or with their collusion.
DMP's additional commissioner (Crime & Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo on Saturday that the newly recruited "Auxiliary Force" will be responsible for the security of shopping malls during Eid. As fewer people will be on the roads during Eid, police patrols will be increased in residential areas. Checkpoints will be set up at important locations to enhance security.
The police officer also mentioned that additional police personnel would be deployed, and during Eid, 600 police teams will patrol Dhaka both day and night. In addition, 75 checkpoints will be operated across the metropolis daily.
In addition to the regular police forces, Public Order Management (POM) teams, the Special Armed Police Battalion (APBN), the DMP's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC), and the Detective Police (DB) will work together, with a total of 15,000 police officers ensuring law and order.
RAB will also be involved in enhancing security during the 9-day Eid holiday. Lieutenant Colonel Ashikur Rahman, Director of RAB's Law and Media Wing, told Prothom Alo that RAB will maintain intelligence surveillance at bus and launch terminals, as well as railway stations. RAB personnel will patrol areas where there are no CCTV cameras to prevent theft, mugging, and robbery.