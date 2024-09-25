Relations with Bangladesh to remain positive and constructive: Jaishankar

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India's relations with neighbours Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would continue to be ‘positive and constructive’ and none should be deterministic about it.

‘I would urge you not to be deterministic about our relations. It's not like India wants to control every political move of every neighbour. That's not how it works. It doesn't work, not just for us, it doesn't work for anybody else,’ said the Indian external affairs minister after attending a discussion titled ‘India, Asia, and the World’.

Asiatic Society and Asia Society Policy Institute in New York organised it on Tuesday, reports PTI.

A journalist made a remark that India has unconditionally supported Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and provided loans. But the recently installed governments in both countries seem to be anti-Indian.