Baul music event cancelled in Sunamganj over objections to female performers

A private Baul music event in the home area of Baul legend Shah Abdul Karim was not allowed to go ahead after objections were raised that it could involve “obscenity in the name of music”.

A written application was also submitted to the police seeking cancellation of the event. The organiser later cancelled it to avoid any unpleasant situation. The event had been scheduled for Thursday.

The incident took place in Hatia village of Kulanj Union in Dirai upazila, Sunamganj. Shah Abdul Karim was born in Ujandhal village in neighbouring Taral Union.

According to police and local residents, Shawkat Ali, an expatriate living in the United Kingdom who hails from Hatia, had arranged a small musical gathering at his home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Two local female Baul singers, Tanisha and Nila, were scheduled to perform.