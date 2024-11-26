Labour reform one of top priorities, foreign secy tells US delegation

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Monday informed a tripartite US labour delegation that labour reform is one of the top priorities of the chief adviser of the interim government.

He highlighted several reform initiatives by the interim government, including the agreement on 18-point demands, the revision of the Bangladesh Labor Act (BLA), the establishment of a High-Powered Commission on Labour, and the formation of a minimum wage review committee.

The US labour delegation, led by Kelly M Fay Rodrigues, the US Department of State’s Special Representative for International Labour Affairs (SRILA), met the foreign secretary at the latter’s office on Monday.