Labour reform one of top priorities, foreign secy tells US delegation
Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Monday informed a tripartite US labour delegation that labour reform is one of the top priorities of the chief adviser of the interim government.
He highlighted several reform initiatives by the interim government, including the agreement on 18-point demands, the revision of the Bangladesh Labor Act (BLA), the establishment of a High-Powered Commission on Labour, and the formation of a minimum wage review committee.
The US labour delegation, led by Kelly M Fay Rodrigues, the US Department of State’s Special Representative for International Labour Affairs (SRILA), met the foreign secretary at the latter’s office on Monday.
Fay was accompanied by Thea Lee, Deputy Undersecretary of the United States Department of Labour, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, as well as other government officials and representatives from labour organisations (UNI Global Union, The Worker Rights Consortium) and the private sector (GAP Inc., PBH, and VF Corporation).
The purpose of the visit was to express their support for Bangladesh’s RMG (Ready-Made Garments) industry, understanding the challenges the Bangladesh economy is currently facing and review the progress of labour reforms undertaken by the interim government.
The foreign secretary also reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to implementing the ILO Roadmap and the labour action plans proposed by the US administration in a phased manner.
The visiting delegation appreciated the progress achieved by the interim government within a short period.
They expressed their full support for the reform initiatives and reiterated their willingness to collaborate with the government in implementing the remaining labour reform agenda.
The US delegation also appreciated the 18-point agreement and particularly praised the interim government’s initiative to bring together the owners and the employees, thereby giving the workers a chance to be heard.
Representatives from global fashion brands emphasised the importance of fair wage-setting and developing skilled labour to capture the global market for high-end products.
The foreign secretary thanked the delegation and reiterated the government’s commitment about working together in the coming days.