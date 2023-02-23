'Casino Sayeed' illegally amassed Tk 250m

AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed, popularly known as Casino Sayeed, illegally amassed Tk 250 million from organised extortion and casino business (gambling), using his position in Jubo League.

The police’s criminal investigation department (CID) came up with the allegation in a case filed against Casino Sayeed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

He was the joint general secretary of Jubo League’s Dhaka city (south) unit. There are three cases against him under the money laundering act.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said in a charge sheet that Casino Sayeed had laundered a total of Tk 7.8 million to Singapore, Oman, and Malaysia. However, the anti-graft body described the amount of his illegal income to be Tk 55 million and mentioned the issue of his political influence.