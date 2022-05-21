Bangladesh

Gaffar Chowdhury’s first janaza held in London

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury
British-Bangladeshi community and other admirers paid their last respect to prominent writer and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury – best known for writing the lyrics of "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" – following his first Namaz-e-Janaza held in London's Brick Lane mosque on Friday, reports BSS.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets Mohammad Lutfur Rahman, officials and employees of the mission, members of British Bangladeshi community, journalists, cultural activists and a cross section of Bangladeshi expatriates joined the janaza.

Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem paid respect to Gaffar Chowdhury covering his body with the national flag after his body was taken to Shaheed Minar of historic Shaheed Altab Ali Park in East London.

The body of Gaffar Chowdhury is likely to arrive in Dhaka 28 May as some preparatory works from his family-end are underway, a source close to his family told UNB on Friday.

There are efforts to bring the body as soon as possible and the government will bear the necessary cost as directed by prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Gaffar Chowdhury’s one son and three daughters will be coming through the same flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines which will depart London on 27 May.

On Friday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said his body, upon arrival from London, will be taken to central Shaheed Minar and his janaza will probably be held in Dhaka University.

According to Gaffar Chowdhury's wishes, he will be buried beside his wife at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.

The veteran journalist died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on Thursday morning.

