Gaffar Chowdhury’s first janaza held in London

Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem paid respect to Gaffar Chowdhury covering his body with the national flag after his body was taken to Shaheed Minar of historic Shaheed Altab Ali Park in East London.

The body of Gaffar Chowdhury is likely to arrive in Dhaka 28 May as some preparatory works from his family-end are underway, a source close to his family told UNB on Friday.

There are efforts to bring the body as soon as possible and the government will bear the necessary cost as directed by prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Gaffar Chowdhury’s one son and three daughters will be coming through the same flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines which will depart London on 27 May.