Badal Farazi, a Bangladeshi citizen who fell victim to a wrongful murder conviction and life imprisonment while visiting India, is being released on parole for four weeks.

Following his repatriation to Bangladesh under a prisoner exchange agreement, Badal Farazi had been held in domestic prisons. On 16 November, the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh granted his parole.

Badal Farazi has been released in accordance with clause 1(b) of the parole policy, which provides provisions for release through a special government decision.

He has been granted parole for four weeks. Prison authorities say the process of releasing him from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur is underway.