Prison sentence over, but no freedom for Badal Farazi

Senior jail super of the central jail Subhash Kumar Ghosh told Prothom Alo, "We submitted a recommendation and other documents to the higher authorities to send a proposal to the Indian government to release Badal Farazi after his prison sentence was over. Once we receive their response, we will be able to free him. The government is very sincere in this regard."

Badal Farazi's sentence ended on 20 July. He was supposed to be released on that day in accordance to the orders of the Indian court. But the matter is still caught up in paper work. Meanwhile, Badal Farazi remains in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. He spends his time teaching the other inmates there.

Declaring that he was "innocent", Badal was brought back with much fanfare to Bangladesh after spending 10 years in jail there. But even four years after being brought back, he hasn't been released and remains jailed with hardened criminals.

Badal Farazi is now around 33. He went on a visit to India when he was just 18. The murder case in which he was charged, took place even before he went to India. He was declared innocent in several of the documents of the home ministry's meetings.