Gas price up by 22.78pc from Monday

The average gas price has been raised by 22.78 per cent for the retail consumers in the country with effect from Monday, reports UNB.

Acting chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Mohammad Abu Faruque announced the hike through a virtual briefing on Sunday.

As per the announcement, the average gas price has been raised to Tk 11.91 per cubic metre from the existing Tk 9.70 per cubic metre (CM).

Except the users of CNG (compressed natural gas), all other consumers will have to pay more for the natural gas. The price for small industries has, however, been decreased a little.



