Gas supply to national grid from Kailashtila’s well-7 begins

Gas supply to the national grid from newly-discovered well-7 of Kailashtila gas field in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet began on Saturday, reports UNB.

Senior secretary to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Mahbub Hossain inaugurated the gas supply at 11.00 am.

Everyday 19 MMCFD (Million standard cubic feet per day) gas will be added to national grid from this well, said engineer Abdul Jalil Pramanik, managing director (operation)of Sylhet Gas field.