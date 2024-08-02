At least 32 children killed in Bangladesh violence: UNICEF

He said, “UNICEF has now confirmed that at least 32 children were killed during July’s protests, with many more injured and detained. This is a terrible loss. UNICEF condemns all acts of violence. On behalf of UNICEF, I extend my heartfelt condolences to families mourning the loss of their sons and daughters.

“Children must be protected at all times. That is everyone’s responsibility.

“I am aware of reports that children are being detained, and remind authorities that for a child, coming into contact or conflict with the law can be very frightening. In line with international human rights and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to which Bangladesh is signatory, and based on research into the effects of detention on children, UNICEF urges an end to the detention of children in all its forms. This means that children should not be arrested or detained based on their mere presence in any location or because of their background, religion, or acts or beliefs of their family members.