Which law says I can’t talk or stand: Inu tells police in prison van
It was 12:00 pm, when two police constables brought out former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu from custody amidst heavy police cordon on Monday. Inu was wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet. At the time, the former lawmaker was trying to talk to his relatives waiting in front of him. However, the police personnel took him to the prison van parked at the court premises promptly.
Inu was handcuffed from behind. The police removed the handcuff and helmet after he got inside the prison van.
At this time, Hasanul Haq Inu stood on the iron bench inside the prison van. Through the van’s iron structure, he tried to speak with his relatives and party leaders. Two police officers standing inside the van then asked Inu to sit on the bench instead of standing. One of the officers told him, “Sir, you cannot stand and speak.”
Hearing this, Inu replied, “I will stand. There is no law that says I cannot stand and speak. You do your duty.”
The police officer then said to Inu, “Sir, I am telling you this for your safety. Please do not stand.”
At that moment, Hasanul Haq Inu said, “Am I not allowed to speak to my relatives? I will stand the whole way. Tell me which law says that I cannot speak or stand? Show me the law. Is standing prohibited?”
After hearing this from Inu, the police officer replied, “There is a prohibition from the authority.”
The president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD), Inu, then said, “I will stand—will you beat me? I will stand. Everything has a limit. I will stand.”
The officer again asked Inu to sit on the bench inside the prison van. Inu replied, “Don’t prolong this. Show me the law and I will sit. Is standing inside the vehicle prohibited? Is showing my hand prohibited? Is speaking prohibited? You are showing me a law! What will you do? Has the authority said I cannot stand? Bring the order and I will sit.”
Inu further told the police officer, “Show me the order. Why are you making a scene for no reason? Bring your OC here. Show me the order. I will sit.”
At that time, there was severe traffic congestion on Johnson Road in front of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. The conversation between Inu and the police officers lasted for nearly 13 minutes. When the prison van reached the Ray Shaheb Bazar intersection, Inu finally sat down inside the van, which then departed for Keraniganj Central Jail.
Police and court sources say that Hasanul Haq Inu was brought from Keraniganj Central Jail to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court’s lock-up at around 9:00 am on Monday.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case on 16 March against the former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu and his wife Afroza Haq, accusing them of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income. Yesterday was scheduled for the submission of the ACC’s investigation report, which is why Inu was produced in court from the jail.