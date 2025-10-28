Which law says I can’t talk or stand: Inu tells police in prison van

It was 12:00 pm, when two police constables brought out former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu from custody amidst heavy police cordon on Monday. Inu was wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet. At the time, the former lawmaker was trying to talk to his relatives waiting in front of him. However, the police personnel took him to the prison van parked at the court premises promptly.

Inu was handcuffed from behind. The police removed the handcuff and helmet after he got inside the prison van.