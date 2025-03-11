Inu, George in handcuffs produced before Kushtia court
Hasanul Haque Inu and Selim Altaf George, two former parliamentarians from Kushtia, have been produced before a court in Kushtia, in connection with an attempted murder case.
Through his lawyer, Inu filed a bail petition, but the court rejected it and sent both of them to jail.
Meanwhile, Inu and his lawyers engaged in an altercation with the policemen while he was being taken to the court in a handcuff, and it created a tension there, according to lawyers present on the scene.
According to court sources, a certain Shariful Islam from Amlapara area of Kushtia town sustained bullet wounds during the student-people's uprising on 5 August.
He filed a case with the Kushtia model police station on 3 September, accusing 70 to 80 people of attempted murder.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haque Inu was listed as accused No 37 and George No 33.
On Tuesday, Inu and George in handcuffs, police vests, and helmets were taken to the court in a prison van amid tight security around 2:10 pm and produced before senior judicial magistrate Mahmuda Sultana.
According to witnesses, Inu objected to appearing in the dock while in handcuffs. Confirming it, his lawyers Tanzilur Rahman and Akram Hossain told Prothom Alo that as soon as he was asked to sit in the dock, Inu asked the policemen to remove his handcuffs, stating, “Why should I be wearing handcuffs in the dock?”
The police, however, remained silent and it led to a heated exchange between Inu, his legal team, and the police officers.
Later, a police officer went to the judge’s private room and consulted the matter with him. He came back and freed one of Inu’s hands from the handcuff.
However, Selim Altaf Georgue remained silent throughout the time. A sub-inspector attempted to remove his handcuff, but he refused strongly.
During the hearing, Inu’s lawyer Akram Hossain appealed for bail, while sub-inspector Jilani argued against the plea, leading to its rejection.
Later, George sought permission to speak in the court. As the permission was granted, he told the court raising his handcuffed hands that producing an accused before the court in handcuffs indicates a handcuffed judiciary.
The court, in response, ordered the removal of his handcuffs, but George refused it. Later, the judge ordered that both be sent to jail.