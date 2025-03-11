Inu, George in handcuffs produced before Kushtia court

Hasanul Haque Inu and Selim Altaf George, two former parliamentarians from Kushtia, have been produced before a court in Kushtia, in connection with an attempted murder case.

Through his lawyer, Inu filed a bail petition, but the court rejected it and sent both of them to jail.

Meanwhile, Inu and his lawyers engaged in an altercation with the policemen while he was being taken to the court in a handcuff, and it created a tension there, according to lawyers present on the scene.