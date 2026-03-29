Appeal to show ex-army officers Masud and Khaled arrested for crimes against humanity
An appeal has been filed to show Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury and Lieutenant General (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled as arrested in two separate cases of crimes against humanity.
The prosecution (state) submitted the appeal to the International Crimes Tribunal-2. Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim confirmed the matter to journalists today, Sunday.
Gazi Monawar said that separate applications had been made to show Masud Uddin Chowdhury arrested in connection with allegations of the July killings, and Sheikh Mamun Khaled in connection with allegations of enforced disappearance.
Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, widely known as one of the key figures behind the ‘1/11’ political episode, was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from his residence in Dhaka on Monday night.
The DB later took him on a five-day remand on Tuesday through a court in connection with a human trafficking case filed with Paltan Police Station.
A reliable source said that, in addition to the human trafficking case, Masud Uddin Chowdhury is also being questioned about his role during the ‘1/11’ period.
Former director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Lieutenant General (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled, was arrested by DB on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a court granted a five-day remand in connection with a murder case related to the July mass uprising filed with Mirpur police station. He is also being interrogated in DB custody.
DB officials said that Sheikh Mamun Khaled, who is currently on remand, is so far being questioned in connection with the relevant case. He had the capacity to commit offences by exercising authority, and he will be questioned on these matters.