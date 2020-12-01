Gender-based violence rises with COVID-19

BRAC today released new data on gender-based violence in conjunction with 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The 16 Days are recognized annually from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

According to the data released by BRAC, over 25,000 complaints of gender-based violence were received by BRAC Legal Aid Services in Bangladesh in the first ten months of 2020.

Even with restricted mobility because of lockdowns for a limited time, a total of 25,607 complaints of gender-based violence were received by BRAC’s 410 Human Rights and Legal Aid Clinics across Bangladesh in the first ten months of 2020.