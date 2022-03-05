Gender divide in mobility: Working, walking and worrying in Dhaka city

Once... twice... thrice... she missed the third bus as well! Farhana Juthi, who works for a private firm, attempted several times to board a bus at Badda Link Road to go to her workplace in Mohakhali. The bus helper refused to take any women passengers saying that there were no vacant female seats. Even if the bus conductor hadn’t barred her from boarding, she wouldn’t be able to make it through the crowd of mostly male passengers to get on the bus. She has to come at least half an hour early every day, knowing she’ll miss several buses before managing to catch one.

Shahana Akhter, a mother of two, was sitting under the shade in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School, baby in her lap. She has to wait two hours until her daughter, a Grade 3 student, finishes her classes. Then she will take her to a coaching centre and sit there for another two hours. She said it was too hectic and expensive to go back home and return again with her nine-month-old baby. So she brings along baby food and extra clothes for the infant and waits outside the school.

It was in November 2019. Nargis Nahar (pseudonym), who worked for a bank, was waiting for a friend in front of the Mausoleum of Three Leaders at around 9:00pm. A former Dhaka University student, Nargis cannot forget how she was humiliated and harassed by a group of men in her own campus area.

These three instances are just a few of the innumerable incidents that women in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, encounter in their daily lives. A city is experienced quite differently by men and women of different ages, professions and social class. Equipped with all sorts of modern amenities, it would be expected that a city could offer women advanced and inclusive facilities.

Access, mobility, health and hygiene, safety from violence, climate resilience and security of tenure are the six key issues in a city highlighted in the World Bank’s ‘Handbook for Gender-Inclusive Urban Planning and Design’ that determines the gender gap in an urban area.