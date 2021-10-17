Germany offers support to Bangladesh in climate adaptation, energy sector



The German envoy mentioned that the two countries are passing 50 years of their diplomatic ties and their bilateral relations are excellent.

Achim Troester appreciated Bangladesh's overall development and the Bangladesh government's mechanisms to tackle the Covid-19 situation successfully.

The death rate is relatively lower compared to many other countries, he said.

In reply, the prime minister highlighted various measures taken by her government to check the Corona pandemic and said some 60 million people have so far been vaccinated in Bangladesh with single and double doses together.