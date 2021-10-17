Bangladesh

Germany offers support to Bangladesh in climate adaptation, energy sector

Prothom Alo English Desk
Germany on Sunday said it is ready to cooperate with Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of climate change and energy sector, reports UNB.

Newly-appointed German ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troester said this when he paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban.

After the meeting, prime minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

The German envoy mentioned that the two countries are passing 50 years of their diplomatic ties and their bilateral relations are excellent.

Achim Troester appreciated Bangladesh's overall development and the Bangladesh government's mechanisms to tackle the Covid-19 situation successfully.

The death rate is relatively lower compared to many other countries, he said.

In reply, the prime minister highlighted various measures taken by her government to check the Corona pandemic and said some 60 million people have so far been vaccinated in Bangladesh with single and double doses together.

On the climate change issue, Hasina said Bangladesh has started the adaptation and mitigation programme with its own resources.

Recalling with gratitude Germany's cooperation during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, she said many German families adopted "war babies" after the Liberation War.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present during the meeting.

