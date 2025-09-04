Chief Adviser calls for global action to curb laundering of stolen money

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday called for creation of stricter international legal frameworks to prevent the laundering of billions of dollars in stolen wealth to offshore tax havens and wealthy nations.

“Most of the time we know where this stolen money is coming from. Yet, we accept it as a genuine transfer with no initiative to take any action,” Professor Yunus said during a meeting with Transparency International (TI) Chair François Valerian at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.