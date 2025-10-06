The Earthshot Prize announces Friendship NGO as a 2025 finalist

Runa Khan, Founder of Friendship said: “Being recognised as an Earthshot Prize Finalist is an honour that highlights the resilience and innovation of communities in Bangladesh living on the frontline of climate change. From our first floating hospital to restoring mangroves and building flood-resilient villages, we have proven that community-led, nature-based solutions can transform lives. This recognition amplifies the voices of those most affected and shows that locally driven adaptation is both possible and essential.”

The new Finalists join a community of 60 Finalists who are making significant progress in protecting and restoring our natural world. This includes progress by:

• d.light (Clean our Air 2024 Finalist), which has transformed 200 million lives in Africa with their solar-powered products.

• Notpla (Waste Free World 2022 Finalist), which has replaced 21.5 million single use plastic items with sustainable seaweed packaging, and 11.6 million in 2024.

• Pristine Seas (Revive our Oceans 2021 Finalist), which has established 30 of the largest marine protected areas in the world, covering a total area of 6.9 million square kilometers, more than twice the size of India, and helped to create David Attenborough's groundbreaking Ocean Film.

• Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative (Protect and Restore Nature 2024 Winner) which has helped bring the Saiga Antelope back from the brink of extinction, growing the population from around 40,000 to over 4 million in 20 years. They’ve also reintroduced Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan’s wild after more than 200 years.

• Boomitra (Fix Our Climate 2023 Winner), which has worked with over 10,000 farmers in Africa, India, Americas and Mongolia to adopt regenerative agricultural processes and remove nearly a million cars’ worth of CO2 from the atmosphere.