Maintaining chain of command crucial for any disciplined force: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday said the government has been equipping Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) with state-of-the-art technology to ensure foolproof security at the frontiers and tackle transnational crimes.

“Smart digital surveillance and technical response systems have been installed at borders aimed at ensuring foolproof security and facing inter-country terrorism,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day-2024 at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground at BGB headquarters in the city.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has set up a rudder at Shah Porir Dweep in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar to enhance surveillance across the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

“With installation of state-of-the-art, modern and time-befitting technologies, the operational capacities of the BGB will be enhanced while their eagerness for work and skill will be increased manifolds,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina continued that they adopted the ‘Border Guard Bangladesh Vision-2041’ to turn it into a global standard and modern force.