Bangladesh seeks assistance from Saudi to combat dollar crisis

Bangladesh has sought assistance from Saudi Arabia to deal with the deteriorating dollar crisis, says the prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor, Salman F Rahman.

At a press briefing at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Tuesday, the advisor said he asked for the assistance during his just-concluded trip to the Middle Eastern nation, and the government there assured him of considering the issue.

“We get 45 days to pay the price for the fuel imported from Saudi Arabia. We told them that it would be beneficial to us if the timeframe is extended to one year. They assured us of considering the issue,” he told the media.