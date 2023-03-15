Bangladesh

Chinese ambassador hopes for first batch Rohingya repatriation soon

Prothom Alo English Desk
Refugee Camp in Kutupalong, Cox's Bazar, BangladeshFile photo

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen hoped that the first batch of displaced Rohingya would be repatriated to Myanmar soon while China to continue its role as mediator to resolve the crisis, reports news agency BSS.

“Hopefully on the joint efforts of all the parties, hopefully these are first batch of right issue could be taken place very soon,” he told a Spring Dialogue with journalists at the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday.

The envoy said it is very unfortunate that the Rohingya repatriation could not start, though China initiated a tripartite arrangement between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He said Covid-19 pandemic and military takeover of power in Myanmar were some of the factors that slowed the process.

“It is my commitment, China will never be absent in this process. China will play its role,” he said.

The Chinese ambassador also urged the international community specially the western countries to donate more money for Rohingyas rather spending fund for weapons centring the Ukraine-Russia war.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment