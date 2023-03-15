Chinese ambassador hopes for first batch Rohingya repatriation soon

The envoy said it is very unfortunate that the Rohingya repatriation could not start, though China initiated a tripartite arrangement between Bangladesh and Myanmar.
He said Covid-19 pandemic and military takeover of power in Myanmar were some of the factors that slowed the process.
“It is my commitment, China will never be absent in this process. China will play its role,” he said.
The Chinese ambassador also urged the international community specially the western countries to donate more money for Rohingyas rather spending fund for weapons centring the Ukraine-Russia war.