Beijing supports Bangladesh stance in refusing foreign interference: Chinese ambassador

Pointing out Chinese support to Bangladesh's independence and dignity, Yao Wen said, "The two countries have common interest in achieving the development goal. So China has a scope to play more role in the development of Bangladesh. We can extend cooperation with Bangladesh to achieve its roadmap of 2041 and Smart Bangladesh. Two countries can flourish together."
Awami League advisory council member and 14-party alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan and Communist Party general secretary Shah Alam attended the reception accorded to Chinese ambassador by the Silk Road Forum.
Yao Wen said the presence of three leaders of three parties proves that even though the politicians have differences on internal matters, they have no differences regarding relation of Bangladesh with China.
They support this relationship. China believes in relations with all political parties and people in Bangladesh.
About resuming diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran at the mediation of China, he said an instance has been established that rival countries in the Middle East can find a solution through discussions and establish peace.
Citing the historic relationship of Bangladesh with China, Amir Hossain Amu said the people of Bangladesh would be pleased if China could play strong role in Rohingya repatriation. The active role of China is expected in the context of current Russia-Ukraine war.
Abdul Moyeen Khan said China is a big development partner. It would not be possible for anyone else to cooperate with Bangladesh in the way China is cooperating. Even the US does not have that capacity.
Former ambassador Munshi Foyez Ahmed said China will remain connected with the economic development that is happening under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.