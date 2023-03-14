Beijing supports Bangladesh stance in refusing foreign interference: Chinese ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has said China is always a trusted strategic partner of Bangladesh and they are maintaining continuity in their policy towards the country.

"China supports the stance Bangladesh has taken in refusing foreign interference in the internal affairs," the Chinese envoy said at a reception accorded by Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Yao Wen joined as Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh in last December.

He said he is pleased with sincerity of various sections of people about the relationship between two countries since his joining.

The Chinese ambassador said the future and prospects of Dhaka and Beijing relations has surpassed the government and spread to the people.