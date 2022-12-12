BATB chairman Golam Mainuddin receives Balipara foundation award

Serving as BAT Bangladesh chairman since August 2008, Mainuddin has spearheaded an afforestation project and instrumental since the beginning of the afforestation journey in addressing the climate crisis issues and socio-economic needs of the local communities. His initiated programme has so far distributed 120 million fruits, forestry and medicinal plant saplings across 22 districts free of charge to diverse beneficiaries.

“When we rolled out our afforestation project, we had to face a lot of challenges including a lack of awareness among people about climate action and tree plantation. We worked our way through those challenges to do something meaningful for saving the environment and empowering communities. This award will inspirit us to continue our unwavering effort to protect the environment for a better tomorrow,” Mainuddin said.