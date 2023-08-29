Kazi Shahed Ahmed passes away

Editor and publisher of the defunct daily newspaper ‘Doinik Ajker Kagoj’ and founder of Gemcon Group Kazi Shahed Ahmed (82) is no more.
He breathed his last in a city hospital on Monday evening.
Kazi Shahed Ahmed’s son, the publisher of Bangla Tribune and Dhaka Tribune, Kazi Anis Ahmed confirmed the news of his father’s demise.
Kazi Shahed was born on 7 November 1940 in Jashore. He studied engineering and then worked in the army for 14 years. He was one of first platoon commanders of the Bangladesh Military Academy.
Kazi Shahed Ahmed founded the Gemcon Group in 1979. He also founded the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in Dhaka.
He was also the publisher and editor of newspaper ‘Khoborer Kagoj’. He was also a prominent sports organiser.
Kazi Shahed was a writer as well. He authored several novels like ‘Bhoirob’, ‘Daate kata pencil’, ‘Opekha’. He also wrote an autobiography titled ‘Jiboner shilalipi’.