Khaleda Zia’s treatment: British physician reaches Dhaka
A specialist physician from the United Kingdom, Richard Beale, has arrived in Dhaka to assist in the treatment of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media cell, said that he arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:20 am today, Wednesday.
Sayrul Kabir further said that upon arrival in Dhaka, Richard Beale went straight to Evercare Hospital in the capital, where former prime minister Khaleda Zia is receiving treatment in the hospital’s coronary care unit.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said that the BNP has completed all preparations to take her abroad, but nothing can be done beyond the medical board’s advice at this stage. A specialist physician from the United Kingdom was scheduled to come to examine her.
Khaleda Zia will be taken abroad for appropriate treatment if, after examining her, the medical board considers it necessary, Zahid Hossain added.
Khaleda Zia had previously travelled to London last January for advanced treatment. There, she initially received care in a hospital and later at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. After staying in London for nearly four months, she returned to Bangladesh on 6 May.
Khaleda was moved to the coronary care unit (CCU) from the SDEU early Sunday morning after her condition deteriorated. On 23 November, Khaleda Zia was been taken to Evercare Hospital due to breathing difficulties. Tests revealed a lung infection, and she was admitted.