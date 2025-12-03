Khaleda Zia’s treatment: British physician reaches Dhaka

A specialist physician from the United Kingdom, Richard Beale, has arrived in Dhaka to assist in the treatment of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media cell, said that he arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:20 am today, Wednesday.

Sayrul Kabir further said that upon arrival in Dhaka, Richard Beale went straight to Evercare Hospital in the capital, where former prime minister Khaleda Zia is receiving treatment in the hospital’s coronary care unit.