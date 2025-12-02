Tarique’s return hinges on Khaleda Zia’s condition for overseas treatment
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tarique Rahman will decide to return to the country after observing whether former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is fit to be taken abroad.
He also said that if the situation remains unchanged, he (Tarique Rahman) will return soon.
This information was stated in a post quoting Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on BNP’s verified Facebook page on Tuesday at 6:00 pm.
Earlier in the afternoon, he reiterated the same point at a Dua Mahfil (prayer gathering) organised in a community centre in Naya Paltan, the capital, seeking Khaleda Zia's recovery.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days at the capital's Evercare Hospital. Following a sudden deterioration of her physical condition on Sunday night, she is currently being treated after being transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU).
The nearly 80-year-old Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from numerous conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications. She was rushed to Evercare Hospital on 23 November after experiencing breathing difficulties. Doctors subsequently reported that infections had developed in her heart and lungs. Her condition worsened while she was undergoing treatment.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP leader, AZM Zahid Hossain, stated that specialist doctors are due to arrive from the United Kingdom today to examine her. He told journalists this afternoon, “They will examine her. Should she be deemed transferable, and if a transfer is required, provided the medical board considers it appropriate, she will then be taken abroad for appropriate treatment.”
Khaleda Zia had previously travelled to London last January for advanced medical treatment. After spending approximately four months in London, she returned to the country on 6 May. While in London, Khaleda Zia received treatment, initially at a hospital and subsequently at the residence of her son, Tarique Rahman..
After the 1/11 political changeover, Tarique Rahman was released from prison in 2008 and went to the United Kingdom with his family. He has not returned to the country since. He has been running the party from abroad.
Discussions about his return commenced after the annulment of his conviction verdicts in various cases, following the ousting of the Awami League in the July uprising last year.
Although BNP leaders state that Tarique Rahman will return soon, they are not specifying an exact date.
Amidst the life-threatening deterioration of Khaleda Zia's health last Friday, there were rumours that Tarique Rahman was returning to the country soon. In response to this, Tarique Rahman posted on his verified Facebook page from London on Saturday morning, Bangladesh time.
He wrote, “Like any son, I too have an intense desire to receive my mother's affectionate touch during such a crisis. However, unlike everyone else, the opportunity for me to take a unilateral decision in realising this, and its sole control, is neither unrestricted nor under my singular control.”
Without clarifying the problem, Tarique Rahman wrote in the post, “The scope for a detailed description of this sensitive matter is also limited. Our family is hopeful that my long and anxious wait for repatriation will cease as soon as this situation of political reality reaches the desired level."
Subsequently, it has been repeatedly stated at various levels of government that there is no obstruction to Tarique Rahman's return.
Meanwhile, foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said that if Tarique Rahman wished to return, he would be issued a 'travel pass' within a day. He could then depart for the country the following day.
In the meantime, at a briefing at the secretariat today, Tuesday, home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, in response to a question about Tarique Rahman's security upon return, stated that there is no security risk or apprehension for anyone in Bangladesh. He added that the government is committed to ensuring everyone is protected.