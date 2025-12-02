Tarique’s return hinges on Khaleda Zia’s condition for overseas treatment

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tarique Rahman will decide to return to the country after observing whether former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is fit to be taken abroad.

He also said that if the situation remains unchanged, he (Tarique Rahman) will return soon.

This information was stated in a post quoting Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on BNP’s verified Facebook page on Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, he reiterated the same point at a Dua Mahfil (prayer gathering) organised in a community centre in Naya Paltan, the capital, seeking Khaleda Zia's recovery.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days at the capital's Evercare Hospital. Following a sudden deterioration of her physical condition on Sunday night, she is currently being treated after being transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU).