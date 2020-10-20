‘Girls must be brought back to schools’

Nobonita Chowdhury: Honorable education minister, some are asking the question that many countries have re-opened the schools giving educational institutions priority. Businesses have been re-opened here in Bangladesh many days back. Should we start the process of re-opening the schools now?

Dipu Moni: Life security will obviously be the first priority in this global crisis. We have to consider the livelihood with this also. We are comparing ourselves with those countries where livelihood is not as important as ours. In those countries, if people lose their jobs, their quality of life will not decrease much. We cannot compare us with them. We have to consider the livelihood issue seriously in our country. The government is doing this. This is why we had to re-open the scope for livelihoods.

We have thought about the education sector also. But we have to keep the reality of education sector in our mind. How many students sit in a classroom in the countries we are comparing us with, and how many students are in a classroom in our country? What is the level of awareness in families and in the society? We have to think about that. We cannot do that randomly just because others are doing it. Many countries re-opened their schools but they had to shut them again. We cannot take any risks about the health or lives of the children.

We are trying to expand distant learning system not only by television but also engaging all other media including online platforms, mobile phone, and radio. We could not do it 100 per cent, but we could do it, maybe, around 90 per cent. We started television classes, and made a lot of improvements to try developing that. We are also thinking about those who we are not being able to reach out in this crisis period. We are considering how the teachers can teach them by reaching their doorsteps or by bringing them together in groups. Not only the government but also non-government and social organisations are working in this regard. We have our limitations, but we are trying to do our best to do as much as we can amidst this crisis situation.