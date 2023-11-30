Peter Haas meets foreign secy Momen

US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas has held a meeting with the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The meeting was held at the state guest house Padma for over one hour beginning at around 11:00am on Thursday.

Sources said Bangladesh ambassador to Washington Mohammad Imran and North America wing director general Masud Ul Alam were present.

The US president adopted the policy – Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally – on 16 November, in an effort to protect and promote worker rights at home and around the world.