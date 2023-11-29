US may use labour policy for political purpose, mission alerts Dhaka

The Bangladesh mission in Washington DC has formally alerted the government over possible impacts of the United States’ newly adopted labour policy, saying it may target Bangladesh.

“Though the ‘memorandum’ appears to be a global policy applicable for all countries, there are reasons to believe that Bangladesh may be one of the targets,” the Washington mission said in a letter.

It also noted that the policy is a signal for Bangladesh as the US may take any measure described in the policy in the excuse of labour issues. Besides, the memorandum may have an impact particularly on the apparel sector in Bangladesh.