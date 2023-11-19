Exporters worried over new US labour rights policy 

The new policy of the United States, aimed at ensuring labour rights both domestically and internationally, has raised concerns among exporters in Bangladesh.
Particularly, entrepreneurs in the clothing sector have expressed apprehension, stating that the implementation of the new US policy on labour rights in Bangladesh could impact the country's export sector negatively.
As a result, they are urging diplomatic discussions to understand what steps Bangladesh should take in response.
US President Joe Biden has signed a Presidential Memorandum with the goal of empowering workers and ensuring labour rights and an improved quality of life for workers.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced last Thursday that the United States is committed to protecting the rights of workers in accordance with international labour laws.
This commitment involves collaboration with governments, workers, labour organisations, trade unions, civil society, and the private sector.
Blinken emphasised that those who violate workers' rights, engage in threats, or intimidate workers may face sanctions if deemed necessary.
The announcement by the US on labour rights comes at a time of unrest in Bangladesh regarding the minimum wage in the garment sector, leading to workers going on strike. Simultaneously, the United States has implemented visa policies aimed at ensuring free and fair elections. Given these developments, the new labour rights policy has heightened concerns among exporters in Bangladesh.
Anthony Blinken referenced Kalpana Akhter, the leader of Bangladesh's garment workers' movement, when discussing the new US policy on labour rights.
He mentioned that Kalpana acknowledged the support of the US Embassy in Dhaka, which acted as a consultant for her. According to Blinken, she had said that is why she is still alive today.
Kalpana Akhtar, the president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, told Prothom Alo that the US policy in question applies not only to Bangladesh but to all countries worldwide. The manner of its implementation is left to the discretion of the United States.
However, Kalpana Akter also highlighted significant shortcomings in labour rights within Bangladesh. She noted that despite legal provisions, workers encounter various obstacles when attempting to establish a labour union.
According to the Labour Act, obtaining permission from the Department of Labour is necessary to file a case related to unfair labour practices.
She remarked, "If our employers and government become more conscious of establishing labour rights due to this new US policy, it would be beneficial for the country."
