US to hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate, attack union leaders, labour rights defenders, labour organisations

The United States has said they will work to hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate, attack union leaders, labour rights defenders, labour organizations – including using things like sanctions, trade penalties, visa restrictions – all the tools in their kit.

"We want to be there for people like Kalpona Atker, a Bangladeshi garment worker and activist, who says that she is alive today because the US embassy advocated on her behalf," said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at the rollout of the Presidential Memorandum on "Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally" on 16 November.

He said when they use their voice, their advocacy around the world, they can make a concrete difference in making sure that those who are trying to advance labour rights are protected and defended.