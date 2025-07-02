NBR suspends Chattogram Customs chief for ‘defying’ orders

Despite this instruction, the Chattogram Custom House remained closed on 28 June (Saturday) and 29 June (Sunday), causing disruptions in import and export activities, and subsequent financial losses to the government.

Citing this breach, the NBR has suspended him.

The order further states that Zakir Hossain will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per government rules during his suspension.

The suspension has been issued in the interest of public service and it takes immediate effect, the order signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan says.

Revenue collection activities across the country have come to a near-complete halt due to an unprecedented shutdown of offices under the National Board of Revenue (NBR), triggered by protests and non-cooperation from officials to press home their demands.