Adviser Farida Akhter explains her Facebook post on ‘flippancy’ regarding Valentine’s Day

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning regarding her post, Farida Akhter clarified, “There is no government restriction on this matter. It was simply an appeal from my side. A request was made to me on behalf of a martyr’s family and I personally feel this way. I sincerely believe that Valentine’s Day is not a part of our culture. You can express love throughout the year. There has already been much debate surrounding Valentine’s Day. I strongly feel that it is not a part of our culture.”

Farida Akhter further stated, “We will celebrate Falgun, we will observe 21 February. However, this year presents a unique situation and it is not at all joyful. We can never forget the numerous martyrs and injured individuals.”

“On this day, everything tends to be excessive. My appeal was simply to ensure that it does not turn into a ‘frivolousness’,” the fisheries and livestock adviser remarked.

In response to Farida Akhter’s post, one commented, “Apa, 14 February has long been observed as the Autocracy Resistance day. This year marks its 42nd anniversary.

P.S: Apa, my concern is that your comment might have provided legitimacy to the mob of a particular group. If anyone wishes to celebrate this day with his/her partner as an expression of love and they are assaulted on the grounds of being ‘Anti-July uprising’, who will take responsibility for such incidents?”