Bangladesh embassy in Portugal launches e-Passport facilities

Members of the Bangladeshi expat community and officials of the Department of Immigration and Passports also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Thereafter, the Secretary of the Security and Services Division handed over the enrollment slips of e-Passport to some of the applicants.

During his speech, Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for developing a “Digital Bangladesh”.

He also said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is marching ahead to become ‘Smart Bangladesh’.”