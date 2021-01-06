Globe Biotech cleared for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trial

The government has given the local company Globe Biotech Limited, which has been developing a COVID-19 vaccine, permission to manufacture its vaccine for clinical trial.

Head of research and development at Globe Biotech, Asif Mahmud confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday. He said, they named the vaccine ‘Bangavax’.

An approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration is required to manufacture any medicine. The drug administration gave Globe Biotech the permission.

After manufacturing the vaccine, Globe Biotech will seek approval to run a clinical trial, Asif Mahmud said.