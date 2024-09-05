It's time to go back to study, Dr Yunus tells students

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has called upon the students to return to their classrooms and campuses as a well-educated and competent generation is required to reap the benefits of the revolution.

“Now it's time to go back to study. Schools, colleges and universities have been opened. I urge you to return to the classrooms and campuses. Because, we need a well-educated and skilled generation to take home the benefits of the revolution,” he said.

The chief adviser made the call in a statement delivered on the occasion of one month of the fall of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime in the face of a student-led mass uprising.