Fuel price hike
'I came to Dhaka for Tk 500 yesterday, now they charged Tk 100 extra'
"I came to Dhaka yesterday (on Sunday) paying Tk 500. And now just a day later, they charged Tk 100 more for the fare. Had to buy a ticket for Tk 600. The fare had gone up once just a few days ago. Now they have increased it again."
Md Ramzan was expressing these sentiments. He was seen at the Gabtali bus terminal in Dhaka this Monday morning. He had bought a ticket for Eagle Paribahan bus to travel from Dhaka to Magura.
Expressing his anger over the extra fare, he said, "The bus staff will not take a lower fare than this. The government has increased fuel prices, so they have raised fares too. We are the ones bearing the burden."
Visiting the counters at Gabtali bus terminal today, it was seen that buses leaving the terminal for various routes were charging Tk 50 to Tk 100 more than the previous fares. Almost all buses, both AC and non-AC were selling tickets at higher prices.
The bus staff will not take a lower fare than this. The government has increased fuel prices, so they have raised fares too. We are the ones bearing the burden.
Md Riyadur Rahman had bought a ticket for Orin Paribahan bus. He was travelling to Rangpur. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he lives in Dhaka and frequently travels to Rangpur for business purposes. He had travelled on the route for Tk 800 just a few days ago but had to pay Tk 900 for a ticket today.
“Many buses are asking for even higher fares. I bargained and bought a ticket for Orin,” Riyadur Rahman said.
Despite collecting higher fares, various bus companies' employees are reluctant to admit it. Md Ilias, an assistant on a Purbasha Paribahan bus, said, “We are not charging higher fares yet following the fuel price hike. We will start charging the increased fare once the government issues a new fare chart.”
Wadud Hossain, assistant manager of Surjomukhi Paribahan, was selling tickets for buses on several routes at the terminal. Asked about the fares, he said Tk 50 more was being charged on all routes, including Faridpur, Barishal, Kushtia and Rajbari.
“We have no choice. Our costs have increased by more than Tk 4,000 per trip. Where will we get this money from?” Wadud said.
He also said fares would be charged according to the new chart once the government issues it.
The government raised fuel prices on Sunday. The price of each litre increased by Tk 20. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday night, diesel will be sold at Tk 135 per litre, petrol at Tk 160, octane at Tk 165 and kerosene at Tk 155. The new prices came into effect from Sunday night.
Following the sudden increase in fuel prices, various transport operators are selling tickets to passengers at higher prices. Higher fares are being charged not only on long-distance routes but also on several public transport routes within the capital.
Bus workers said passengers were unwilling to pay the increased fares. Md Halim, an assistant on a Savar Paribahan bus, said this morning, “The government has increased fuel prices. But we are still unable to charge higher fares.”
Citing an example, Halim said, “The fare from Gabtoli to Gulistan is Tk 35. But passengers are not willing to pay more. Everyone wants a new fare chart. But we cannot make ends meet this way.”
We only learned about the fuel price hike suddenly. Now the filling stations are selling fuel at higher prices. So, if we do not charge higher fares, bus owners will have to incur losses. A new fare chart would be finalised soon and officially announced.
Drawing an example of the fare, Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association Chairman JR Shahid told Prothom Alo, “We have not been able to make a decision yet. We will determine a new fare chart after discussions with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) or the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.”
Asked about some transport operators already charging passengers higher fares, JR Shahid said such a situation could continue for two or three days.
“We only learned about the fuel price hike suddenly. Now the filling stations are selling fuel at higher prices. So, if we do not charge higher fares, bus owners will have to incur losses,” he said.
He added that a new fare chart would be finalised soon and officially announced.