'I came to Dhaka for Tk 500 yesterday, now they charged Tk 100 extra'

"I came to Dhaka yesterday (on Sunday) paying Tk 500. And now just a day later, they charged Tk 100 more for the fare. Had to buy a ticket for Tk 600. The fare had gone up once just a few days ago. Now they have increased it again."

Md Ramzan was expressing these sentiments. He was seen at the Gabtali bus terminal in Dhaka this Monday morning. He had bought a ticket for Eagle Paribahan bus to travel from Dhaka to Magura.

Expressing his anger over the extra fare, he said, "The bus staff will not take a lower fare than this. The government has increased fuel prices, so they have raised fares too. We are the ones bearing the burden."

Visiting the counters at Gabtali bus terminal today, it was seen that buses leaving the terminal for various routes were charging Tk 50 to Tk 100 more than the previous fares. Almost all buses, both AC and non-AC were selling tickets at higher prices.