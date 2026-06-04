690 AC buses never arrived; focus shifts to electric buses

Ariful Haque travels every day from Kallyanpur in Dhaka to his office in Purana Paltan. He runs a travel agency. Ariful Haque told Prothom Alo that it is impossible to board the buses. If he takes an Uber, the fare comes to around Tk 400. Commuting would be comfortable if there were air-conditioned buses. But there is no AC bus on the route he uses.

Like him, many people would commute by AC buses if they were available. But in Dhaka, a city of nearly 15 million people, AC buses can now be counted on one's fingers. The non-AC buses are also in poor condition—rundown, faded in colour, with faulty doors, windows and lights.

During the tenure of the interim government, approval had been given to introduce 690 new AC buses, but the companies that received approval failed to put the diesel-powered AC buses into service even after six months. The government is now focusing on electric buses.

Sources at the Ministry of Road Transport said the new government has plans to modernise the process of approving buses, the types of buses, and their management. The plan to introduce electric buses stems from that initiative.