SUST: Police foil students march, firing tear gas shells, sound grenades

The police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades when the protesting students brought out a procession in Sylhet city on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Subid Bazar area around 1:00 pm. The police managed to disperse the protesting students, and no casualties were reported until the filing of this report.

According to witnesses, a group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) brought out a procession, defying police barriers at places. When they reached the Subid Bazar area, the police blocked their way, and it led to scuffles between two sides.